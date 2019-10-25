Preview: Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers host the Boston College Eagles Saturday at Death Valley with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) hope to win their fifth game of the season on the backs of its dynamic running duo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey. They spearhead one of the nation’s top rushing attacks, averaging 278.3 rushing yards per game.

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) average over 40 points per game and also house a stifling defense, surrendering a paltry 12.0 points per game, each pacing the ACC.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Boston College head coach Steve Addazio get you set for Saturday’s matchup.

–courtesy the ACC Digital Network

