Abby's Angle with ACC Network's Katie George

Abby's Angle with ACC Network's Katie George

Football

Abby's Angle with ACC Network's Katie George

By 15 minutes ago

By: |

The ACC Network’s sideline reporter and anchor Katie George stopped by The Clemson Insider’s studio for this week’s edition of Abby’s Angle.

Katie previews Clemson’s Atlantic Division showdown with Boston College, talks about how the rain may impact the game and more in Abby’s Angle.

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
9hr

Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. In our Friday Night Lights feature, we (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home