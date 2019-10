Clemson continued its early scoring run on a 22-yard Trevor Lawrence touchdown pass to Diondre Overton with 4:43 to play in the first quarter to put it up 17-0 on the Golden Eagles. The drive covered 75 yards in three plays and 1:04.

The three plays included a 21-yard pass to Tee Higgins, a 32-yard break away run for Lyn-J Dixon and the 22-yard touchdown pass to Overton.