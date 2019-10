Clemson extended its lead over Boston College to 10-0 on a three-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in five plays and 2:07.

Trevor Lawrence completed a pair of 14-yard passes on the drive but was aided by a pair of pass interferences by the Golden Eagles to give the Tigers some extra yardage. Etienne capped off the scoring drive with the three yard touchdown run.