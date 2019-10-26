Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 10:

Another week, another big game for Clemson running back pledge Demarkcus Bowman. The five-star prospect rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns (71 and 31 yards) on just 10 carries while leading Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) to a 51-6 win vs. Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.). He also had a 54-yard touchdown run called back due to a penalty.

Entering Friday’s game, Bowman was averaging 13 carries per game, 12 yards per carry and nearly 150 rushing yards per game this season.

Bowman wasn’t the only Clemson running back commit that shined Friday night. Kobe Pryor ran for a pair of scores to propel Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) to a 15-8 victory vs. Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.), while Phil Mafah recorded touchdown runs of 71 and 38 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown catch for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in its 30-14 win at Newton (Covington, Ga.).

Five-star Tiger quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) played in a high-profile showdown against Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) on Friday night. Mater Dei is ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, while Bosco was No. 2 going into the game.

Uiagalelei threw touchdown passes of 48 and 9 yards with one interception and had 248 yards passing, though Bosco fell to Mater Dei by a score of 38-24. Uiagalelei also had a touchdown run negated because of a holding call.

This touchdown run by @DJUiagalelei would of cut it to 38-31 but holding called. pic.twitter.com/pz19m17ec4 — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) October 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), went 12-of-17 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Daniel’s 45-0 win vs. Pickens (Pickens, S.C.).

Tight end commit Sage Ennis logged a rushing score for Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) in its 42-23 win vs. Palmetto (Palmetto, Fla.). On the defensive side of the ball, safety commit R.J. Mickens posted a quarterback sack for Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) in its 35-7 win vs. Keller Central (Keller, Texas).

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

WR Ajou Ajou, Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) – 18-8 win at McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 57-20 win at Central (Macon, Ga.)

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) — 51-16 win vs. Blake (Silver Spring, Md.)

WR Dacari Collins, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 42-7 win at Kennesaw Mountain (Kennesaw, Ga.)

DB Fred Davis, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) — 17-14 (OT) win at Raines (Jacksonville, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) — 42-6 win at Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh, N.C.)

DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 44-17 win vs. North Paulding (Dallas, Ga.)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) — 56-0 win at Montgomery County (Mt. Sterling, Ky.)

OL Marcus Tate, NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — 21-13 win at Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Fla.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 37-7 win at Forsyth Central (Cumming, Ga.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) — 31-13 win at Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)

WR E.J. Williams, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) — 34-7 win at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 37-0 win vs. South Cobb (Austell, Ga.)

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.