Helmet Stickers: Eagles had no answer for Lawrence, Etienne

Second-ranked Clemson dominated for the third straight week after slipping in the AP Poll with a more than convincing 59-7 win over Boston College. The Tigers’ 59 points are most it has ever scored against the Eagles as they secured their ninth straight McFadden-O’Rourke trophy.

The Tigers played a nearly perfect game on offense and shut down the Golden Eagles’ ground and pound attack. For the third straight week the Tigers amassed over 500 yards of total offense and actually achieved the mark midway through the third quarter. The balanced attack totaled 674 yards with 372 through the air and 302 yards rushing.

The Clemson defense held Boston College to a measly 176 yards of total offense and limited star running back AJ Dillon to just 76 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Following each game The Clemson Insider awards helmet stickers to Tiger players who showed out with outstanding individual performances.

Trevor Lawrence

Despite seemingly constant criticism from national pundits this season Lawrence showed out on Saturday. He completed 16-of-19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

His longest pass of the day was a 63-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton in the third quarter just over the head of the Boston College cornerback.

Logan Rudolph

Rudolph may not have had his best defensive game recording just three tackles and half of a tackle-for-loss. But the redshirt sophomore made up for it with his first career touchdown on a 39-yard scoop ‘n score on Dennis Grosel fumble in the third quarter.

Travis Etienne

Etienne recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season against the Golden Eagles on Saturday night. He finished the game with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 16 carries and also totaled 33 yards on three receptions.

Etienne is just one touchdown away from tying the all-time touchdown record for a Clemson running back he has 46.

Chad Smith

Smith led all Tiger defenders with nine total tackles on Saturday night including a pair of solo tackles, a sack, a tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble. The forced fumble was returned 39 yards by Logan Rudolph for a touchdown.

K’Von Wallace

Wallace pulled his weight in the Clemson secondary against Boston College. He finished the game with six tackles including three solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday as it hosts Wofford out of the Southern Conference.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.