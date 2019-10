Clemson continued to dominate on offense with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Diondre Overton to give the Tigers a 52-7 lead with 9:00 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 80 yards on two plays in just 36 seconds.

