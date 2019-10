Clemson continued its offensive success and took a 31-7 lead over Boston College on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers with 6:07 to play in the first half. The drive covered 66 yards on seven plays in 2:39.

Trevor Lawrence completed three passes greater at least 15 yards with a 19-yard pass to Justyn Ross, a 15-yard pass to Tee Higgins and a 19-yard screen pass that Amari Rodgers turned into points.