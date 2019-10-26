TCI Game Day: Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

It’s Game Day at Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Boston College as the Tigers look to earn their 23rd straight win today. Clemson looks to move another step closer to another ACC Atlantic Division title with a win over the Eagles.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

2019 Record: Clemson 7-0, Boston College 4-3

ACC Record: Clemson 5-0 Boston College 2-2

Series History: Clemson leads 17-9-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 27-7 on November 10, 2018

CLEMSON HOSTS BOSTON COLLEGE ON HOMECOMING

Clemson will celebrate Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 26, as the Tigers welcome the Boston College Eagles for an ACC Atlantic Division matchup. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Among those coming home to Clemson this week is former linebacker Levon Kirkland, who will be enshrined in the Clemson Ring of Honor prior to the game. Inductees must already be in the Athletic Hall of Fame, have a four-year degree and have made a significant contribution to the heritage of Clemson Athletics.

Home has been sweet for Clemson in recent years. The Tigers enter Saturday’s game having won 19 consecutive games at Memorial Stadium and will be seeking their second home winning streak of 20 games or more in

school history. Clemson’s school record for consecutive home wins is 21, set across the 2013-16 seasons. In all, Clemson has won 40 of its last 41 contests at Death Valley.

Once again this week, an undefeated Clemson squad will have an opportunity to respond in the face of public doubt. Clemson has dropped in the AP Poll in each of the last two weeks despite conference wins of 31 and 35, respectively. Clemson is 23-4 under Dabo Swinney when ranked lower in the AP Poll than in its previous contest, including 15 straight wins in such scenarios.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to win its 23rd consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and secondlongest winning streak in ACC history.

– Clemson attempting to win a 17th consecutive ACC regular season game for the second time in school history (20 from 1981-84).

– Clemson entering the week as the only team in the country with six wins against Power Five opponents this season. Clemson has won those six contests by an average of 25.7 points.

– Clemson attempting to open a season 8-0 for the eighth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018 campaigns.

KIRKLAND INTO THE RING OF HONOR

Prior to the game on Saturday, Clemson will induct former linebacker Levon Kirkland into the Ring of Honor at Memorial Stadium.

Kirkland was a two-time All-American and three-time first-team All-ACC selection as an outside linebacker between 1988-91. He was a second-team AP AllAmerican and finalist for the Butkus Award as a junior in 1990, a unit that led the nation in total defense. He was a first-team All-America selection as a senior by the American Football Coaches Association, Sporting News

and Walter Camp Foundation in 1991.

Kirkland was the Most Valuable Player of Clemson’s 1989 Gator Bowl victory over West Virginia as a sophomore. He was named a freshman All-American in 1988 when he helped the Tigers to a 10-2 record and the

ACC Championship.

WELCOME TO HOMECOMING

Saturday will be Clemson’s Homecoming, an event that has historically included a Clemson victory 77 percent of the time since the first celebration in 1922. Clemson has an overall record of 72-20-3 for its previous 95

Homecoming games, a .774 winning percentage. That includes a 42-4-2 record (.895) on Homecoming games since the 1971 season.

The first homecoming game at Clemson was in 1922, a 21-0 loss to Centre that kicked off an 0-4-1 stretch through Clemson’s first five homecoming games. Clemson defeated Auburn in 1927 by a 3-0 score for its first

homecoming victory.

There is no record of a homecoming game in 1930 or 1938, but the event has been held in conjunction with a football game every year since 1939, even through the war years.

Clemson has just four losses on Homecoming since 1971. Georgia Tech upset 14th-ranked Clemson, 30-14, in Danny Ford’s final year as Clemson head coach in 1989. That was the last loss for Ford as Clemson’s head

coach and the only time he lost a Homecoming game in 11 years as the head coach. Georgia Tech went on to a 7-4 season in 1989, then won a share of the National Championship the following year.

SENIORS CHASING HISTORY

The 2018 Clemson seniors left their legacy not only in program history but also in the annals of the sport, recording 55 wins to tie for the most wins by any senior class in FBS history.

Throughout the 2018 season, Head Coach Dabo Swinney reminded his players that anything Clemson had done once, they’d done again. The 2019 senior class will have the opportunity for that maxim to once again ring true.

The 2019 Clemson seniors are 48-3 since 2016, tied with Alabama for the best mark in the country.

The group can tie the 2018 seniors for the best fouryear mark in school, conference and Football Bowl Subdivision history with 14 wins in 2019 and can own the record outright if it were to repeat with another 15-0 campaign.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 42, Boston College 13

Gavin – Clemson 41 Boston College 17

