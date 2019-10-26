Who has the edge? Boston College at No. 2 Clemson

Clemson comes into today’s 7:30 p.m., kickoff at Boston College with one of the top defense’s in the country. The Tigers lead the nation on defensive efficiency, while holding opponents to 256 yards and 12.0 points per game.

Clemson ranks in the top 6 in 13 different categories.

However, the one area the Tigers are not as strong at is against the run, though opponents are just averaging 111.9 yards per game on the ground. However, the Eagles will test the Clemson run defense with the best running duo in the country in AJ Dillon and David Bailey.

BC’s two running backs have combined for 1,478 yards this season. The Eagles lead the ACC and rank sixth nationally at running the football, averaging 278.3 yards per game.

Who has the edge?

BC’s Dillon and Bailey vs. Clemson’s defensive line: There is still some question whether defensive end Xavier Thomas will play or not against Boston College. Thomas missed last week’s game with a concussion, and he has been in concussion protocol all week. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has incorporated more of Clemson’s base 4-3 in the last few weeks and with the way BC likes to use 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) look to see the Tigers use it a lot today. Dillon is second nationally in rushing yards (968) and rushing yards per game (138.3), while Bailey has over 500 rushing yards, including 181 in last week’s win over NC State. Dillon weighs 250 pounds, while Bailey checks in at 240 pounds. Tackling will be extremely important as the Eagles will try to pound the Tigers’ young defensive front with a heavy dose of both running backs. Advantage: Boston College

BC’s Dennis Grosel vs. Clemson’s defense: Grosel is completing just 39.1 percent of his passes this season. It’s a number he will have to pick up if the Eagles want to have any chance of beating the Tigers. Clemson is going to stack the box and dare Grosel to beat them. If the Eagles can’t stay ahead of the chains, look for Venables to try and confuse the sophomore, who is making just his second start, with exotic zone blitzes. Clemson’s pass defense leads the nation in quarterback rating defense, as well is sixth nationally in interceptions, while holding its opponents to a 49-percent completion percentage, which ranks third nationally. The Tigers also rank third in passing yards allowed, 144.1. Advantage: Clemson

Trevor Lawrence vs. BC’s secondary: The Eagles just are not very good in the secondary. They have given up a lot of big plays, as opponents are averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, which ranks last in the ACC. Overall, they are allowing 288.0 yards per game, while the opposition is completing 63.3 percent of their passes. BC has allowed 47 plays of 20 or more yards, which ranks last in the ACC. Clemson has executed 39 plays of 20 or more yards and has a league best 4 that went for at least 60 yards. Lawrence has not played his best game yet, but this is the kind of game that can cure a lot of his aliments. Advantage: Clemson

Travis Etienne vs. BC’s rushing defense: Like its pass defense, the Eagles are struggling to stop the run too. Opponents are averaging 4.3 yards per carry and 172.4 yards per game overall. Etienne has run for 127 and 192 yards in the last two games and has 781 yards and six touchdowns on the season thus far. He is second in the ACC averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson on third down vs. BC on third down: Clemson has converted 43 percent of its third downs this season. Boston College has converted 44.6 percent of its third downs. However, the Eagles have to go up against a Clemson defense that is allowing 30.3 of its opponents third downs to be converted, while BC is last in the ACC, allowing the opposition to convert on 44.9 percent of its third down conversions. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom Line: Boston College’s running game, led by Dillon and Bailey is the only edge the Eagles have. Grosel is going to have to make some plays and be more consistent in the passing game for BC to have a fighter’s chance. The Eagles also have to slow the game down, which is not easy considering they are an up-tempo offense. Clemson has too many weapons on offense and though Dillon and Bailey might get their yards, it is doubtful BC can consistently move the football enough to cause the Tigers any concern on defense.

Prediction: Clemson 45, Boston College 10

