Overtime goal gives Tigers win on Senior Day

The Clemson women’s soccer team defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in overtime Sunday on senior day at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The Tigers pulled out the win early in overtime with a goal from freshman Hal Hershfelt and an assist by Caroline Conti, her second of the game.

With their latest win over the Panthers, Clemson improves to 10-5-1 on the season.

“When we jumped out 2-0, I thought, ok we are going to be able to do this, but unfortunately it is a strange game and next thing you know, it’s tied up,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said. “Towards the end of the game and into the overtime, we just talked about trusting in what it is that we do, we’ll score, don’t panic, just believe in what it is that we are going to do, and we ended up scoring a great goal there.”

The 15th-ranked Tigers were the first to strike with a goal from senior Julie Mackin in the 22nd minute with an assist from freshman Caroline Conti. The goal gave Clemson a 1-0 lead at the break.

Mackin scored the Tigers’ second goal of the match early in the second half at the 58th mark, her second of the match. At

“Julie is probably, if not the hardest, worker on our team,” Radwanksi said. “Goals and assists have kind of been slipping by her this year and I know she’s had a bit of frustration, but it couldn’t have happened to a better kid on senior day, to get two goals with her family here, and to break that ice a little bit. I think that’ll give her a little momentum moving forward, so I’m really happy for her.”

The Panthers did not let Clemson slip away that easy though, scoring two goals within four minutes of each other. The first goal coming in the 64th minute from Vildan Kardester and the second from Krystyna Rytel.

Hershfelt then won the game with the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Tigers travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Thursday, for their last regular season game versus Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

