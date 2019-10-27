Swinney's Sunday Teleconference Transcript

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly Sunday teleconference with the local media where he reviewed Saturday’s win over Boston College.

A transcript from the call follows:

Opening Statement

“Well I am really proud of our team. I definitely think it was our best game of the year. We played with great focus, very physical, disciplined performance by our team. It was a great way for us to head into November.

I was really proud of our execution. I thought defensively we were awesome. These guys were averaging 278 per game rushing and we held them to 2.2 a carry, 67 yards total and only 88 yards passing. It was just a tremendous, tremendous job. I thought we were well positioned. we really only had one play where we turned a guy loose. Two of 15 on third down and 11 punts. It was really an awesome performance defensively. The huge play the fumble recovery caused by Chad Smith and picked up by Logan was a huge play for us.

I think that is multiple sacks now in 16 straight games. That has not happened around here since 2012, 2013. When I saw that it kind of shocked me because we have had a lot of good players in 2014, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

These guys are doing some good things. That is three games in a row that we have won the turnover margin. So I am really pleased about that. Hopefully we can continue to do a good job there.

I thought we played tough and physical up front. I am really pleased with our linebackers. All of those guys man and then our safeties, K’Von and Muse and Nolan, Denzel got banged up early. We missed a lot of tackles against Louisville and we didn’t miss a single tackle at safety. Guys played well and really tackled so much better in the game.

Again our positioning was good. We had a few, we got a little high at times up front and we had a few alignments that weren’t great. We had a couple of missed calls that we didn’t quite execute like we need to but just their effort and their focus for four quarters was really, really good to see against an offense that had been moving it on everybody.

Offensively it was our best game of the year for sure. We had 302 yards rushing and averaged 6.9 per carry and we played three quarterbacks and went 25 for 36. But we were fast, explosive and we were efficient. And no turnovers. That was the first time since the national championship that we hadn’t turned it over. We were excellent on third downs with 54 percent. The offensive line did a great job and gave up no sacks. The one sack we had was on Trevor. 13 different guys with a catch and 9 different guys with a rush.

A couple of interesting nuggets. That was 600 plus yards for the third time this year. That ties a Clemson season record so I am just proud of our guys. And we have had 550 yards now in three straight games. That is the first time we have done that around here since 2013. So for an offense that is supposedly struggled all year I think these guys have done pretty good. 45 plus points in three straight games and that is the first time that has happened since 2012. And just how we are running the football. 275 plus yards in three straight games. That is the first time that has happened since I have been a head coach. So just a lot of momentum, a lot of depth and guys are getting better.

Trevor was outstanding. Three touchdown passes in three straight games. That is the first time that has happened since 2013 and Tajh Boyd. Deshaun never did that. Just a lot of positives.

Travis Etienne man that is three games in a row where I think he has been amazing. Our offensive line is leading the way and guys are playing well outside. I thought we blocked really well on the second level yesterday with our receivers.

Just all in all again our best day.

We are 8-0 and that is where we wanted to be. We just have to stay focused. We are excited about getting into the fourth quarter of our year and our journey that started back in January. I like where our team is so we are excited about getting back in the Valley this week and just trying to find a way to get to 9-0. I think we are the only team in the country that is in the top four in total offense and defense. I love our balance. I love our ability to compliment each other.

If we can continue to execute our plan to win with great effort and out play people, play smart, not have a bunch of mental errors. Be the least penalized team. We did a much better job of that yesterday.

And continue to do some good things in special teams. We did a good job yesterday.

When it is all said and done we have a chance to have a really good November.

Question: Can you talk about Ben Batson and him helping on special teams and maybe next year moving back to safety?

Swinney: Well he is a guy that is in our 72. On the road you can only travel 72 guys. He is just a big strong kid that can run. He is tough and he is incredibly committed so we just get him mixed in some on some special teams the last couple of weeks but yeah definitely something that he is eventually going to end up doing. Right now we just haven’t been able to make a move and who knows when that will happen. We may have to leave him there for a while. We still want to make sure he gets opportunities to help our team because he has some tools for sure to contribute so that is really it.

Question: Can you share if you and coach Batson have any conversations about how cool it is to have his son along side him on this great ride you guys have been on?

Swinney: We talk about that type of stuff all the time. It is super cool. I mean obviously I have two and Brent has one. Jeff Davis’ two sons just graduated here and Michael Batson came through our program and now Ben is here now. We have a lot of staff, it is really neat. It is family here. It is just good to be able to experience something like that especially when you know they are grinding and they work hard and bust their butt and are incredibly committed to the program. They are great teammates. Ben is an epitome of all of that. He grinds in that weight room. He just wants to help the team and can help the team. Right now we just need him at quarterback. He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities there so we have tried to mix him in on some special teams. He came here to play safety but because of a couple of transfers at quarterback we had to put him back there.

Question: Are you happy with the growth you have seen on the defensive line?

Swinney: Absolutely, these guys have been awesome all year. Eight straight games our defense has been incredibly consistent. We have had our moments at certain times in games here or there but for the most part we have played really well. I think coming into the season the objectives after eight games we have achieved. I think we have developed the type of depth at d-end and d-tackle that we need especially going into November and December.

We came into the season and Mascoll hadn’t played and KJ was coming off a redshirt and Logan hadn’t played a whole lot. We have those five guys that have all gotten a lot of experience now and they have all had their moments.

And then the same thing inside. Tyler Davis has played eight games now and he is not a rookie any more. He has really gotten better and better. And then Nyles, Jordan and Darnell we have just developed some solid depth inside.

The same thing at linebacker. It has been really good. We are ahead of last year’s defense in a lot of areas.