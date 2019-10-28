Game Time for NC State Announced

Game Time for NC State Announced

Football

Game Time for NC State Announced

By 17 minutes ago

By: |

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 9.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2

Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

In the last three games, second-ranked Clemson has averaged 49.7 points and 592.3 yards per game, including Saturday’s 59-7 victory over Boston College at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. “[I’m] really (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home