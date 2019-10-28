Game Time for NC State Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 9.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2
Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt