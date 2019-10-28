Venables: 'This game helped grow our defense'

Clemson’s defense recorded its eighth straight game in which it held its opposition under 300 yards of offense.

The Tigers held Boston College to 177 total yards in a 59-7 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson shutdown the ACC’s leading rusher, AJ Dillon, to 76 yards, while holding the league’s top rushing team to a season-low 97 yards on the ground.

“Boston College does things formationally and motion-wise that may not look like much to the naked eye, but are a lot structurally,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “There’s tons of adjustments that have to be made and alignments that have to be right, so it was a really good game for us to see things that we haven’t seen yet this season.

“This game helped grow our defense. Some of that growth was seen on the field tonight and some happened in practice as we prepared this week. We saw ourselves improve through our preparation in practice and our performance in the game.”

