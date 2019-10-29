Swinney remembers 'getting booed'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during his Tuesday press conference what he remembers about the Tigers’ 35-27 win over Wofford on Sept. 10, 2011, at Death Valley.

“Getting booed coming off at halftime,” Swinney said. “Getting booed and everybody telling Coach (Chad) Morris to go back to high school. That’s why I shouldn’t hire a high school coach. I heard that a couple times.”

“But we won,” Swinney later added, pointing out they played much better in the second half.

