5-star, nation’s No. 1 receiver ‘really intrigued’ by Clemson

Emeka Egbuka of Steilacoom, Washington, is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Egbuka (6-1, 190) is rated as a five-star athlete by the 247Sports Composite, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for 2021.

A couple of weeks ago, Egbuka dropped a list of his top 10 schools which included Clemson along with Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern Cal, Stanford and Washington.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the elite wideout to get the latest on his recruitment and where the Tigers stand.

“Obviously they made the top 10 list, so I’m really intrigued by them,” he said. “They definitely have my interest.”

After receiving an offer from Clemson in June, Egbuka visited the school a month later as part of a Southeastern swing that also included stops at Alabama and LSU.

Egbuka told us he intends to take one of his five allotted official visits to Clemson at some point before he makes his decision.

“I definitely think I’m going to do at least an official there,” he said. “I definitely want to get out there maybe one or two more times, but it’s going to be hard to get there for a game just considering how far it is.”

Egbuka communicates frequently with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, and the two have been building a good relationship.

“My relationship is really solid,” Egbuka said of Scott. “I think he’s a great wide receivers coach, and obviously he’s put a lot of guys in the league. So, he’s someone I’d definitely like to play for.”

In eight games as junior this season, Egbuka has racked up 47 receptions for 1,129 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Egbuka, who went to Ohio State this past weekend, said he doesn’t have any upcoming visits scheduled as of now but wants to check out Oklahoma soon. He does not know when he will wrap up the recruiting process, though he plans to start narrowing things down after his season is over.

As he evaluates his options and works toward an eventual commitment, Egbuka is trying to find the school that checks a few boxes he is looking for.

“Just a family vibe, just from the whole coaching staff,” he said. “Just got to feel at home … The opportunity to play early, and I don’t know – just got to have that feeling.”

Along with Clemson, Egbuka named Washington, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame as the programs coming after him the hardest right now.

The reigning national champs have positioned themselves as a major player in his recruitment.

“I love the campus,” he said of Clemson. “The players I met with are all super genuine and great people, and they obviously develop some pretty good football players. So, it’s definitely a program you’d want to be a part of.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.