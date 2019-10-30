Elite Texas signal-caller set to visit Clemson

Southlake (Texas) Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers is just a sophomore but already boasts an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida and others.

Ewers, an elite class of 2022 prospect, isn’t taking the early interest and attention from major programs for granted.

“It’s a blessing that I’m getting noticed at this age,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Very humbling.”

Ewers has visited a few schools to this point in the season, and Clemson will get him on campus for the first time this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound gunslinger is set to attend the Tigers’ game against Wofford on Saturday at Death Valley.

“I’m pumped actually,” Ewers said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the people there.”

“It’s a great program and I just want to get to know it better,” he added.

Ewers will make the trip to Clemson with one of his teammates at Southlake Carroll — Clemson class of 2020 safety commit R.J. Mickens.

“We are pretty close,” Ewers said of their relationship. “A lot of love for each other.”

In eight games as a sophomore this season, Ewers has completed 75 percent of his passing attempts for 2,196 yards and 23 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 382 yards and six scores on 45 carries (8.5 average).

“Strong arm and I can run as well,” Ewers said, describing himself as a player. “Leader on the field.”

Ewers has visited Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M so far this season.

