Etienne has become Clemson’s new ‘Thunder & Lightning’

James Davis and C.J. Spiller are still known as the greatest duo of running backs in Clemson history. From 2005-’09, the two dominated the ACC and the Clemson record books. The two became known as “Thunder & Lightning” and in most games were unstoppable.

Davis, the Thunder, finished second all-time in Clemson history with 3,881 yards, while scoring a school record 47 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons. Spiller, the Lightning, finished his career third all-time on the ground, just behind Davis with 3,547 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns.

Spiller was also a great receiver out of the backfield and is still considered the best kick returner in school history, both allowed him to amass 19 more touchdowns, adding to his school-record 51 total touchdowns in his four seasons at Clemson.

However, Clemson has never had a running back who was “Thunder & Lightning” at the same time until Travis Etienne came along. In just 36 career games to this point, Etienne has scored at least one touchdown in 29 of those games, including three touchdowns in five different games.

Etienne already owns the Clemson record for rushing and total touchdowns in a single season after he tallied 24 rushing touchdowns and had 26 total touchdowns last year.

Now, thanks to last week’s 3-touchdown performance against Boston College, the Jennings, Louisiana native is within striking distance of breaking Davis’ and Spiller’s all-time touchdown records.

“That is pretty amazing to mentioned with those guys,” Etienne said. “Just having a chance to be a part of history like that, I mean, you talk above leaving a legacy. I mean it was really great and humbling for me. It just shows that hard work does not go unnoticed.”

Etienne enters Saturday’s game against Wofford with 46 career rushing touchdowns and 49 total touchdowns in his career. With two touchdowns against the Terriers, he can break Davis’ record for rushing touchdowns and if he scores three touchdowns for a sixth time in his career, he will overtake Spiller’s all-time total touchdown mark.

Etienne’s productivity is one reason why Clemson’s offense ranks fourth in the country and first in the ACC in total yards per game. In the last three weeks, he has outplayed the ACC’s other two rushing leaders in head-to-head matchups.

Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught a touchdown pass against Florida State, while Cam Akers was held to a season low 34 yards in the Tigers 45-14 win. Last week, he rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 59-7 win over Boston College.

The ACC’s leading rusher, AJ Dillon ran for just 78 yards and scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown.

However, Etienne says he does not pay attention to what the other guys are doing in the ACC, he has just one challenge every week.

“I actually challenged by my little brother this past weekend,” he said. “He challenges me every week. I am not trying to go against anyone else. I’m really just trying to go against my little brother. He had a great game, so I was trying to come out and beat him.”

Despite his three touchdown-game against BC, Etienne did not beat his little brother. Trevor scored four touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and had 111 receiving yards to lead his high school team to a victory last Friday.

“He got me this weekend,” Etienne said while laughing.

Odds are Etienne is going to get Davis and Spiller on Saturday.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.