Rudolph explains why he loves playing for Swinney

Defensive end Logan Rudolph showcased the fun atmosphere that embodies the Clemson program, giving the media a glimpse into his alter ego “Coach Stiff.”

The redshirt sophomore scored a defensive touchdown against Boston College last Saturday, returning a fumble 39 yards. He says while the fun is in the winning, having fun along the way makes it that much sweeter.

Rudolph on developing alter ego “Coach Stiff”

“It just kind of came in the off season. I was messing around and decided to kind of do a little coach impersonation of not necessarily what I’ve experience, but what I’ve heard of others and myself, just going through the recruiting process. Just having fun with it and messing around.”

Rudolph on (Dabo) Swinney allowing players to take time to showcase their personalities

“It just speaks to the atmosphere. We love to have fun around here and I think Coach Swinney does for sure. It’s just great that we are allowed that opportunity and it’s always a premium on having fun. The fun’s in the winning and we certainly have done a lot of that lately.”

Rudolph on playing against such a run-oriented offense like Boston College

“It was a great game plan and I loved it. That’s my style of play and just being able to be physical and plug the run like we did, it was great.”

Rudolph on his touchdown versus Boston College

“It was such a fun moment and a great opportunity to be able to be at the right place at the right time and just celebrate that moment with the teammates. I just had a lot of fun doing it and it was special with my parents being there and it was great seeing them after the game.”

Rudolph on how his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, has inspired him

“He’s always been a great role model for me, always been someone I could look up to, and who has gone through this experience ahead of me and being able to talk to him about stuff, it’s been big. He’s always got an interesting perspective from the position that he plays and knowing what quarterbacks don’t like as far as pass rush and disruption. He’s really helped out and I have a lot of fun working out with him in the off season.”

