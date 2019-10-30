Swinney feels name, image and likeness rule can be awesome for student-athlete

Dabo Swinney has always said he against the professionalization of college athletics and the devaluing of a college education.

“That is what I have always said,” Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday evening after the Tigers wrapped up practice. “If you professionalize college, you might as well coach the pros. I have always been for the value of education and the collegiate experience. I always have been. Nothing has changed.

“But I have always said I am hundred percent for a way to modernize the collegiate model. Modernize the scholarship. I love the fact that we have a stipend. Somebody said one time I was against the stipend. I never was against the stipend. I think the stipend should have been more, as a matter of fact. I am for all of those things.”

And Swinney said he is all for players being paid for their name, image and likeness as long as the NCAA does not devalue an education.

The NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously on Tuesday to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.

“I think it is a positive there is going to be some conversation, but I am for the collegiate model,” Swinney said. “I am hundred percent for the collegiate model and the value of education. That is never going to change with me. Our country needs that and these kids need that for sure.

“I think there is a way to make it all work in a really positive way. Nobody really asked my opinion, but if they ever did, I would be happy to share it with them. I think there are lots of ways you can capitalize and make it better for everyone and keep it equitable within the collegiate model.”

The NCAA’s board asked each division to create any new rules beginning immediately, but no later than January 2021.

The board said modernization should occur within the following principles and guidelines:

Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.

Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.

“It is a very complicated thing, but that is why you have some smart people that are getting together,” Swinney said. “Again, it is great conversation. I don’t see anything negative about it all.

“Now, as it sits right now with no parameters. That is not good in my opinion, but there are going to be some great discussion and great things that I think will come out of it that is going to be awesome for the student athlete.”

