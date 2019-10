Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Wednesday night about some who have asked in the last 24 hours if he is going to quit now that the NCAA took the first step towards allowing players to receiver money for their name, image and likeness.

Some in the media took things out of context from an interview ESPN’s David Hale did with coach Swinney back in May.

Swinney said Wednesday what he had previously said to The Clemson Insider at the ACC Spring Meetings this year in Amelia Island.