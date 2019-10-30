The breakout Overton needed

Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton had a breakout game in Saturday’s 59-7 win over Boston College.

He scored on all three of his catches, making it his first three-touchdown game. After the game he was awarded the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s most valuable player, which is given every year.

Overton on his touchdowns

“I just try to stay consistent and contribute as much as I can throughout the course of the season and good things just happened. I never had a three touchdown game before. I had a two touchdown game in high school so that was the first.”

Overton on success at the next level

“I think my chances are high at the next level. Everywhere I go I am going to have to compete. So, I kind of have that in the back of my mind no matter where I am at and I just think I am a guy who is humble and going to grind and compete every day.”

Overton on how Jeff Scott helped in his decision to stay at Clemson

“He just kept it real with me, told me what kind of player I am and the role that I could play here. Everything was true about it, and it just really made me want to stay.”

Overton on facing Wofford

“I definitely don’t see any kind of drop off. We prepare to be the best and that’s the standard here. So that’s how we’re going to prepare this week.”

Overton on the rest of the schedule

“Just staying humble about it really. Just doing what I do best and that’s going to work and doing our normal routine. Nothing is going to change. We’re just going to keep preparing and hoping for more opportunities.”

