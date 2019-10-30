Tigers look good in exhibition win over Anderson

Clemson got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Aamir Simms, while three other Tigers scored in double digits as the Tigers routed visiting Anderson University, 75-48, in an exhibition game Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Curran Scott scored 15 points, Tevin Mack added 14 and Hunter Tyson had 11 to lead Clemson in the victory. The Trojans got 17 points from guard Kai Rivers, who was 8-for-11 from the field.

Anderson had no answer for Simms, who connected on 7 of 12 shots from the field. Scott was 6-for-8 from the field and had three assists. Mack was 5-for-8 from the field, while Tyson 4-for-5, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Transfer Khavon Moore, who was cleared by the NCAA Wednesday morning, was 0-for-1 from the field and did not score. However, he did have seven rebounds.

As a team, the Tigers shot 47.5 percent from the field and were 11 of 14 from the foul line.

Clemson led 34-15 at halftime.

The Tigers open the season next Tuesday against Virginia Tech at Littlejohn. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.