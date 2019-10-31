4-star Clemson target gives the latest

Big-time offers have continued to roll in for Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson during this season. The class of 2021 prospect added offers from LSU and Ohio State in September before Alabama and Georgia threw their hats in the ring earlier this month.

Clemson offered Henderson (5-11, 190) in July and likes him as a defensive back, while most schools are recruiting him as a running back.

Henderson has visited Clemson a couple of times — most recently for the Texas A&M game in September — and is eyeing another return trip to Tigertown.

“I plan on getting back down to Clemson soon,” he told TCI.

Henderson communicates with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn on a frequent basis.

“I talk to the safeties coach almost every day,” he said. “He checks on me all the time and makes sure me and the family’s doing good. He always makes sure I know I’m a top priority.”

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Henderson has collected offers from Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia among others.

Along with Clemson, Henderson said he has visited Virginia, Maryland and South Carolina this season.

He does not plan on committing until next spring or summer, but Clemson has firmly established itself as a contender in his recruitment.

“I don’t have any favorites as of now,” he said, “but I have a pretty good relationship with the coaches there.”

In his first two seasons at Hopewell High, Henderson racked up 146 total tackles along with six sacks and five interceptions. As a sophomore last year, he tallied 500 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Henderson was named a first-team all-state performer as a defensive back following last season and earned first-team all-region honors on both offense and defense as well.

