Anchrum, Tigers are locked in

For senior Tremayne Anchrum, staying locked in to win to reach their team goals is on his to do list. Anchrum harps on the consistency of the Clemson program and how they have to stay focused to reach their goals.

Anchrum on Clemson controlling games since North Carolina

“That is a part of our process really, we want to be the best at this point. October to November, really getting everything together is part of our plan. Getting to our goals and striving right now.”

Anchrum on the team being more focused after the close game at North Carolina

“It let us understand that no matter how much talent, how much potential we have, it is all about the work. It doesn’t matter how many skilled players we have. We have to make it all work. That was important for us to realize this season.”

Anchrum on Clemson playing their best football come November

“Consistency, consistency in the process. The work, everything we do, we don’t skip any steps. We have a process and we stick to it. That has been really important to the success of this program long term. It is one of the greatest assets that we stick to our plan no matter what is going on.”

Anchrum on if Clemson is getting enough credit

“I am not really sure, I don’t really keep up with that kind of stuff. As long as the offense is working that is all the credit we need.”

Anchrum on pride in completely eliminating false start penalties vs Boston College

“We took a lot of pride in that. We were focused.”

