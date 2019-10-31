From the Sidelines: Boston College

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson destroy Boston College 59-7 From the Sidelines of Death Valley.
Wednesday’s exhibition win over Anderson University was just another game for Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Curran Scott and Tevin Mack. The three have played in at least 75 games in their respect college (…)
The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver review this week’s press conferences and get you set for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Death Valley as the third-ranked Tigers host FCS foe Wofford. One of (…)
Big-time offers have continued to roll in for Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson during this season. The class of 2021 prospect added offers from LSU and Ohio State in September before (…)
This past Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney asked his players to raise their hands if they have someone in their family with a military background. Half the room held their hand high. It’s pretty easy for (…)
For senior Tremayne Anchrum, staying locked in to win to reach their team goals is on his to do list. Anchrum harps on the consistency of the Clemson program and how they have to stay focused to reach their (…)
This week in the NFL, 26 of the 33 former Clemson Tigers on NFL rosters saw action on the field. The Clemson Insider brings to you full stats of these 26 players, as well as a deeper look at the (…)
In the spirit of Halloween, The Clemson Insider’s Joanne Bethea and Alex Turri give their “spooky” predictions for this Saturday’s matchup versus the Wofford Terriers in Death Valley. (…)
Remember the pink blazer Dabo Swinney wore at last week’s postgame press conference following the Boston College game? Swinney told the media his wife, Kathleen, bought the jacket for $49 at Belk. The (…)
Last Saturday, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School defensive end Cade Denhoff returned to Clemson for the first time since receiving an offer from the Tigers this past summer. The four-star class of 2021 (…)
John Mark Shaw made an incredible splash in his first career high school start, and Power Five programs are starting to take notice of the super talented youngster’s potential. The freshman quarterback (…)