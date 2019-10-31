Nation’s best defensive player doesn’t reside at Ohio State, instead he plays for Clemson

Almost anytime you turn on ESPN’s College Football Live or College GameDay, Chase Young’s name is going to come up in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and deservedly so.

Young, 6-5, 265, is a freak as a defensive end for Ohio State. There is no doubt about it. No one can seem to block him for very long. He currently leads the nation with 13.5 sacks and is second with 15.5 tackles for loss.

However, if Young is in the Heisman Trophy conversation as a defensive end, the only position he plays, why isn’t Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons being mentioned. Never is Simmons’ name mentioned among the top players in the country, though he does more than any single player in the nation for his team.

“I think as we finish out the season, people will. I know how good he is,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said while laughing.

Simmons may be classified as the Tigers’ SAM linebacker, but he does way more than just play outside linebacker. This season, he has lined up as the SAM, the nickel back, cornerback, free safety, strong safety, defensive end, middle linebacker and weakside linebacker positions. The only two positions he has not played are the two interior defensive line positions.

Oh, by the way, he is also a starter on Clemson’s special teams.

“As far as his athleticism, he is just so fast and strong. He can also cover people and then any kind of blitz look, he just gets to the quarterback so fast,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito knows exactly what Simmons can do. On one play, Simmons came 10 yards from the free safety position, once the ball was snapped, and was sacking DeVito before he even finished dropping back.

“I know in fall camp, there were a lot of times he sacked me because he was just on me that fast. You don’t have a chance to go anywhere,” Lawrence said. “He is just a great player. He is really smart, and he understands what he is doing.

“I think Coach (Brent Venables) does a good job using him in certain roles, especially on the third-down situations. They do a good job of using him the right way.”

In addition to being Clemson’s top tackler (62), Simmons leads Clemson in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (11.5) while also contributing five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Presently, Simmons is one of only two FBS players — and the only one in the Power Five — credited with at least 60 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss this season.

“He was like a young giraffe running around out there. He was elbows and knees,” head coach Dabo Swinney said when describing Simmons’ first year on campus. “Quickly, the one thing that showed up early was his physicality. He likes it. That showed up quick, just his pure athleticism.”

With Simmons being used all over the field, the Tigers are once again own one of the nation’s best defenses. Clemson ranks in the top 10 in 11 defensive categories heading into Saturday’s game against Wofford, and nine in the top 6. They’re fourth in total defense, giving up just 246.1 yards per game.

“I think Isaiah is the best defensive player in the nation,” safety Tanner Muse said.

Muse’s coaches and teammates agree.

“If he isn’t, I want to see who is,” Lawrence said.

“He is one of the few individuals where I think he can go play corner. I think he can play safety. I think he can play linebacker. I think he can play outside linebacker. He can put his hand on the ground, and he can rush the passer,” Elliott said. “He is just an unbelievable athlete and he has really, really matured over his time here. He has taken ownership of his opportunities. He is a great leader.

“Hopefully, when it is all said and done, and he continues to play at a high level, I think people will take [notice].”

