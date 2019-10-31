Tiger Talk: How long will Clemson, Wofford play their starters?

Tiger Talk: How long will Clemson, Wofford play their starters?

The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver review this week’s press conferences and get you set for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Death Valley as the third-ranked Tigers host FCS foe Wofford.

One of the topics is how long Clemson and Wofford will leave their starters in when both are in the middle of conference and playoff races.

The TCI staff reviews the media’s conversations with Dabo Swinney, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and players Logan Rudolph, Trevor Lawrence, Diondre Overton, Tremayne Anchrum and much more.

