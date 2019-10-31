Tigers look different as season-opener approaches

Wednesday’s exhibition win over Anderson University was just another game for Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Curran Scott and Tevin Mack. The three have played in at least 75 games in their respect college careers.

Though it was just another game for those three, it was the first time all three played together in front of the home fans at Littlejohn Coliseum. The name across the front of their jersey might have said Clemson, but they did not look like the same team on the floor from a personnel standpoint.

There were a lot of new faces on the floor. Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell, David Skara and Marquise Reed, staples at Clemson the last three seasons, have all moved on to the professional ranks. Only Simms returns from last year’s starting lineup.

The Tigers started four guards in John Newman, Chas Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes and Mack, to go with Simms who was the lone forward. Simms led the Tigers with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 75-48 victory.

“I thought Aamir warmed into the game. I don’t think he started the game as well as he would have liked, but I thought he really settled in,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

Simms settled in enough to make 7 of 12 shots from the field during his 24 minutes on the floor. Scott finished the game with 15 points on 6-8 shooting, while Mack had 14 points on 5-8 shots. Hunter Tyson came off the bench to score 11 points on 3-3 shooting from behind the arc.

Khavon Moore, who was granted a transfer waiver to play this year for the Tigers on Wednesday, played 15 minutes off the bench. He took just one shot but grabbed seven rebounds.

“I thought he played fine,” Brownell said. “He is just one of those guys who is a versatile player. He can play a lot of positions. He has size and length. He handles the ball well. Can defend multiple positions and he can play with a lot of different people.”

Moore missed his only shot attempt, a 3-point try.

“We all just have to remember that the guy did not do much last year,” Brownell said. “He had a very serious leg injury and has not had that much time. To be honest with you, he has had to work really hard with Coach (Mike) Bewley to get himself in shape and kind of get his leg back to where it is a little more healthy, to be honest.”

Moore is a 6-8, 217-pound sophomore from Macon, Ga., who transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech, where he played just two minutes all season in 2018-’19 after returning from a leg injury. The guard/forward came out of high school as the No. 43 ranked player by ESPN.com.

The Tigers open the season Tuesday against Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

