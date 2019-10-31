Top DE prospect talks Clemson visit, recruitment

Last Saturday, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School defensive end Cade Denhoff returned to Clemson for the first time since receiving an offer from the Tigers this past summer.

The four-star class of 2021 prospect traveled to campus with his parents to attend the Tigers’ 59-7 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

“We had a great time,” Denhoff said. “Clemson is always very hospitable.”

Listening to head coach Dabo Swinney address his team was a highlight of the visit for Denhoff.

“I was able to be in the locker room pre and postgame to hear Coach Swinney talk,” he said, “so that was cool.”

Denhoff spent time with several members of Clemson’s staff, including defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Mike Reed.

“They’re good, genuine people that want to be invested in players’ and recruits’ lives,” Denhoff said of the coaches.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior also met with Swinney.

“He talked about what he like about me and then talked about what makes Clemson special,” Denhoff said. “He said he likes my tall, lanky frame, and likes my motor.”

Denhoff is one of only two D-ends in the 2021 class that have earned an offer from Clemson. He holds two dozen offers overall but has begun to narrow his focus to a select group of programs.

“Well I’m technically still considering all schools and keeping my options open,” he said, “but am looking closer into Clemson, LSU, Bama, Ohio State and Penn State.”

Denhoff collected the offer from the Tigers in July, a month after competing at the Swinney Camp for the second straight summer. He also visited Clemson last November for the South Carolina game before making another unofficial visit to campus in March.

Did Saturday’s visit change where the Tigers stand with Denhoff?

“Not really, kind of stayed the same,” he said. “Still a top school in my recruitment.”

Denhoff is the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 67 overall prospect for 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In eight games this season, he has accumulated 61 total tackles including nine tackles for loss and seven sacks to go with three forced fumbles.

