Etienne breaks Davis' rushing TD record, ties Spiller's

Travis Etienne cannot be stopped today as he took just one carry 86 yards for a touchdown, giving him his 48th career rushing touchdown and breaking Clemson legend James Davis’ school record of 47 at 14:39 left in the 2nd quarter.

After a two-yard screen to Justyn Ross in the first quarter ended with the Tigers up 21-0. Just one play later at the start of the second quarter, Etienne burst up the middle for his record breaking touchdown.

He is now just one touchdown away from breaking Clemson legend C.J. Spiller’s career touchdown mark. They are both tied with 51.

The junior running back also needs just 16 more yards today to be the first Clemson running back with three 200-yard games in his career.