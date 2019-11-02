Etienne interrupts Simmons interview to discuss who is the fastest

Travis Etienne interrupted Isaiah Simmons postgame interview to discuss who is the fastest player.  The two Tigers speedsters raced earlier this year and there seems to be a dispute about the results.

Watch the exchange on TCITV:

