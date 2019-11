Clemson continued its hot start with a 47-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 5:53 left in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead.

Needing only two plays, Etienne took his first carry of the drive for 34-yards before breaking off his touchdown run. With 47 career rushing touchdowns, Etienne has now tied Clemson legend James Davis’ career rushing touchdown mark and two touchdowns away from tying C.J. Spiller at 51.