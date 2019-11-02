Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

This week marked the last week of the regular season for most of Clemson’s commits. In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 11:

Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was very efficient in Bosco’s 56-10 win vs. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.). Uiagalelei completed 12 of his 13 passing attempts for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Uiagalelei will be on Clemson’s campus for his official visit this weekend.

Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables, who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.), went 17-of-26 passing for 162 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to a 31-28 road victory over Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, S.C.).

With the win, Daniel claimed its first region championship since 2013, as well as its first undefeated regular season (9-0) since 2013.

In other action, class of 2021 four-star running back commit Phil Mafah broke off a 66-yard touchdown run for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in its 41-0 blanking of Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.).

Meanwhile, class of 2020 running back commit Kobe Pryor scored on a 12-yard touchdown run and also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, though Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) lost a close 34-30 game at Sandy Creek (Tyrone Ga.)

Four-star offensive line commit Walker Parks, who also plays on the defensive line for Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.), recorded a couple of sacks to help his team defeat Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.) by a score of 42-31.

2020 Rivals100 & Clemson OT commit Walker Parks sacks 4-star Kentucky QB commit Beau Allen and the Knights will punt. It’s still 14-7 Frederick Douglass with three seconds left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/bkBw9WLUwz — Dave Lackford, Esq. (@RivalsDave) November 2, 2019

Walker Parks with a big hit on Beau Allen for a sack in a crucial spot in the game. pic.twitter.com/YhAmxzI1RT — Dave Lackford, Esq. (@RivalsDave) November 2, 2019

On the defensive side of the ball, four-star safety R.J. Mickens picked off a pass for an interception in the first quarter of Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)’s 56-17 blowout of V.R. Eaton (Fort Worth, Texas).

Like Uiagalelei, Mickens is making his official visit to Clemson this weekend.

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

WR Ajou Ajou, Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) — 30-28 win at Braden River (Bradenton, Fla.)

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 49-14 win vs. Jackson (Jackson, Ga.)

DL Bryan Bresee, OL Ryan Linthicum (Damascus, Md.) — 58-0 win at Blair (Silver Spring, Md.)

DT Demonte Capehart, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 38-7 win at Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)

WR Dacari Collins, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 34-7 win vs. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)

TE Sage Ennis, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) — 17-6 win (Thursday) vs. Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) — 38-21 win vs. Enloe (Raleigh, N.C.)

DE Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) — 38-17 loss at Marietta (Marietta, Ga.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) — 48-14 win vs. Paulding County (Dallas, Ga.)

OL Marcus Tate, NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — 44-6 win at Immokalee (Immokalee, Fla.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 49-0 win at Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 49-0 win vs. Father Judge (Philadelphia, Pa.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) — 38-28 win vs. Father Ryan (Nashville, Tenn.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 27-21 loss vs. Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.)

DT Tre Williams, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — vs. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

