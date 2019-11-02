Helmet Stickers: Lawrence leads offense with 4 total touchdowns

Third-ranked Clemson had no problems on Saturday as they put on an offensive show in front of their home crowd, defeating Wofford by a score of 59-14. For the second straight week, the Tigers scored 59 points on their opponent.

The Tigers had their best offensive performance of the season getting it done both through the air and on the ground. With a total of 702 offensive yards, the team ran for 419 yards and passed for 283 yards respectively.

Trevor Lawrence

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his hot streak Saturday, completing 12 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns through the air with a 251.3 rating on the day.. While completing 75% of his passes, Lawrence also showed off running ability once again, scoring his 6th rushing touchdown of the season.

Isiah Simmons

It wasn’t your typical Simmons performance as he recorded just two tackles throughout the game as the defense dominated up and down the field. Even with the lack of involvement, Simmons was still able to record his first interception of the season which set up a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown.

Jake Venables

Venables had a standout game against Wofford, putting together his best performance in a Tiger uniform. Recording the second most tackles of any Clemson player with 8, Venables was also all over the run game, leading the team with 3.5 tackles for loss in the game.

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins has continually proven to be the most reliable receiver for the Tigers this season and it showed once again on Saturday. Hauling in all five of his targets, Higgins was able to gain 74-yards through the air and grabbed his 4th receiving touchdown of the season.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.