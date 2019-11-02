Higgins finds end zone, Etienne continues record breaking day

With his second passing touchdown of the game, Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:02 left in the second quarter.

After an 11-yard out-route to Justyn Ross and a couple of rushes by Lyn-J Dixon and Lawrence, Travis Etienne broke off a 23-yard rush to put the Tigers on the Wofford 22, setting up the Higgins’ touchdown. The Tigers took a 35-0 lead.

With 207 yards on the ground, Etienne has now set a school record with three 200-plus rushing performances in his career.