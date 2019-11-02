Higgins finds end zone, Etienne continues record breaking day

Higgins finds end zone, Etienne continues record breaking day

Feature

Higgins finds end zone, Etienne continues record breaking day

By 2 hours ago

By: |

With his second passing touchdown of the game, Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:02 left in the second quarter.

After an 11-yard out-route to Justyn Ross and a couple of rushes by Lyn-J Dixon and Lawrence, Travis Etienne broke off a 23-yard rush to put the Tigers on the Wofford 22, setting up the Higgins’ touchdown. The Tigers took a 35-0 lead.

With 207 yards on the ground, Etienne has now set a school record with three 200-plus rushing performances in his career.

 

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson came out the gates hot as Trevor Lawrence completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers for its first score of the game. Setting up the score, Tee Higgins went 25 yards on the first play of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home