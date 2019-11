Third-ranked Clemson will host its annual Military Appreciation Day when the Tigers host in-state foe Wofford Saturday in a non-conference game.

Clemson University actually celebrates the whole week as Military Appreciation Week. Each day this week was featured with at least one program or event designed to support, recognize or advocate for Clemson’s military community, culminating with the annual Military Appreciation Day football game.

Checkout the photo gallery for Tiger Walk. LINK