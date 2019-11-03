Clemson loses ground in latest Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. Clemson is ranked No. 3 again this week in the ranking but actually lost ground. The Tigers lost points, from 1508 to 1495, and a first place vote from last week’s rankings. Clemson now has nine first place votes while LSU moved from seven to 11 first place votes. Ohio State now only trails the Tigers by three points.

LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State all had bye weeks this week.

Wake Forest is up to No. 20.