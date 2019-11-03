Etienne believes this is best offense he has played in

Running back Travis Etienne had a historic afternoon for second-ranked Clemson on Saturday, rushing a career-best 212 yards and breaking the school record for most rushing touchdowns.

The junior has scored 48 rushing touchdowns in his career and has a record tying 51 in his career, tying Clemson legend C.J. Spiller.

Etienne had touchdown runs of 47 and 86 yards, Saturday, in the Tigers’ 59-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Etienne on his performance vs Wofford

“I felt like today was great and I give credit to my offensive line for opening up holes and everything. There was a couple of plays there in the beginning where I felt I could have gotten a little bit more. I definitely ran the ball well, but I definitely feel like I could get much better from today and credit goes to my offensive line and my receivers. They did a great job blocking down field. Tee [Higgins], [Mike] Jones, I mean all of them were blocking down field, so credit goes to them honestly.”

Etienne on setting touchdown record and 200-yard record

“I mean, It’s really great, but that’s not just because of me. It’s because of the team, the guys we have around, the offensive line that I’ve had since I got here, the receivers that I’ve had. Those guys really willing to do it all blocking down the field and Trevor [Lawrence]. If it weren’t for all those guys out there, I wouldn’t be in this position to have all of these records and accomplishments, so I’d like to thank them.”

Etienne on if he can bring his game up another level

“Most definitely. I feel I can always get better and always improve each and every game. Just working on the little details, finding things to improve on, fine tuning my game each week, and watching film to see what I really messed up on, so I definitely can grow from this.”

Etienne on mindset coming into game against an FCS opponent

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney sets the standard around here and best is the standard, so we come out here and execute no matter the opponent and play to a standard, not really a team, so if they can play with us, it’ll be a great game.”

Etienne on if this year’s offense is the best it’s been since he got to Clemson

“Most definitely. I feel like we’ve done a lot of great things this season, just the comradery, the genuine joy we have for each other, and we enjoy being here. It’s just a different feeling when you know you have guys out there who will leave it all on the line for you and you do the same for them vice versa.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.