Higgins: 'I thought Etienne was a walk-on'

Tee Higgins and third-ranked Clemson handled business Saturday as the Tigers defeated Wofford by a score of 59-14 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. After putting together another solid performance as Clemson’s No.1 receiver, Higgins had this to say after the game about running back Travis Etienne, who rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Higgins had five catches for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Higgins on Etienne from freshman year to now

“I had no idea he’d be like this. He came in freshman year with the braces, shoot I really thought he was looking like a walk-on. He came in smiling just saying ‘hey, I’m Travis.’ After that our bond just got closer and closer.”

Higgins on what makes Etienne special

“He’s definitely humble. That guy is just so humble. After the game he gave a little speech just saying he wouldn’t be able to do it without us, his offensive line man and receivers blocking for him so he’s definitely humble.”

Higgins on current Clemson mindset

“Oh it’s championship phase right now. It’s championship phase of the season, so we know we have to go out and have the right mindset at this point. We have to go out there and just ball out.”

Higgins on cranking it up this time of the season

“We just keep being Clemson. We make sure we go out and practice well and then executing the game plan on game day.”

Higgins on continued efficiency

“My goal is to never drop a pass. If I drop a pass it’s my fault not the quarterbacks. I just keep going in with the same mindset that I’m going to catch every ball that comes to me.”

Higgins on Lawrence overcoming criticism

“Oh we knew he had it in him. He’s actually showing it now and he’s building his confidence up more and more every game.”

Higgins on his touchdown

“Oh I had to get in. I had to get in. I hadn’t scored a touchdown in a minute so I made sure I got into the end zone.”

