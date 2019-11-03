Road to New Orleans: Who's In?

The 2019 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week.

Each week The Clemson Insider will take a look at the Road to New Orleans and analyze the teams that still have a shot to make the playoff.

All five Power 5 Conferences still have contenders with four weeks remaining in the regular season. Right now we have 10 contenders for the playoff. That number is higher at this point than in previous seasons.

The ACC is the only Power 5 Conference with only one contender. The Tigers need to go unbeaten to make the playoff this year because the conference is down.

The Pac-12 still has two contenders, Oregon and Utah, but both have a loss. They will need some help to have a team in the playoff.

The SEC has the most contenders with three, while the Big Ten has two undefeated legitimate contenders.

The first CFP Committee rankings come out Tuesday night.

Who’s In?

If the College Football Playoff started this week the playoff would look like this:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Alabama

We will find out Tuesday night if the playoff committee agrees and learn what factors are most important to the committee.

All four of the teams control their own destiny at this time.

There are plenty of other contenders so let’s take a look at what the contenders look like after Week 10.

The Contenders

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson is once again undefeated and very much a contender for the playoff. The Tigers are the only ACC team with a shot for the playoff and they need to run the table to keep their hopes alive.

The Atlantic Division will likely be decided on Nov. 16 when Wake Forest visits Death Valley.

Clemson (9-0): Nov. 9 (at NC State), Nov. 16 (vs. Wake Forest), Nov. 30 (at South Carolina)

SEC

With Georgia’s win over Florida the SEC is down to three contenders. Two of those Alabama and LSU will play next weekend. Georgia is still alive after the win over the Gators but will need to win out and take the SEC Championship to make the playoff.

While the loser of the Alabama, LSU game won’t be eliminated from playoff chances the road will be very difficult. They would definitely need some things to fall in place to have a chance to get make it.

Alabama (8-0): Nov. 9 (vs. LSU), Nov. 16 (at Miss. State), Nov. 23 (vs. Western Carolina), Nov. 30 (at Auburn)

LSU (8-0): Nov. 9 (at Alabama), Nov. 16 (at Miss.), Nov. 23 (vs. Ark.), Nov. 30 (vs. Texas A&M)

Georgia (7-1): Nov. 9 (vs. Missouri), Nov. 16 (at Auburn), Nov. 23 (vs. Texas A&M), Nov. 30 (at Georgia Tech)

Big 12

The Big 12 has some work to do to get a team in the playoff. Oklahoma’s loss at Kansas State hurt those chances. Undefeated Baylor and one loss Oklahoma are still alive for the playoff. The two teams battle on Nov. 16 and could play again in the Big 12 Championship Game.

If Oklahoma wins out and takes the Big 12 championship it will need some help to make the playoff. If Baylor can run the table and finish undefeated they would have a strong case, but would certainly not be a lock.

Baylor (8-0): Nov. 9 (at TCU), Nov. 16 (vs. Oklahoma), Nov. 23 (vs. Texas), Nov. 30 (at Kansas)

Oklahoma (7-1): Nov. 9 (vs. Iowa State), Nov. 16 (at Baylor), Nov. 23 (vs. TCU), Nov. 30 (at Okl. State)

Big Ten

The Big Ten has two legitimate candidates for the playoff in Ohio State and Penn State. They will battle on Nov. 23. If either runs the table they are in the playoff. The loser of that showdown could possibly make the playoff if that is their only loss, but they will need some help.

Penn State gets a test this weekend when they travel to Minnesota. We don’t list Minnesota as a legitimate contender at this time even though they are undefeated, but that could change if they can defeat Penn State.

The Big Ten is positioned well to have a team in the playoff after Week 10.

Ohio State (8-0): Nov. 9 (vs Maryland), Nov. 16 (at Rutgers), Nov. 23 (vs. Penn State), Nov. 30 (at Michigan)

Penn State (8-0): Nov. 9 (at Minnesota) Nov. 16 (vs. Indiana), Nov. 23 (at Ohio State), Nov. 30 (vs. Rutgers)

Pac-12

The Pac-12’s chances of making the playoff got a boost this week with big wins by Utah and Oregon. Oregon took care of business at Southern Cal while Utah took down Washington on the road. The Pac-12 will need Oregon and Utah to win out and face either other as top 10 teams in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Pac-12 will need some help to make the playoff but they are in the chase.

Oregon (8-1): Nov. 16 (vs. Arizona), Nov. 23 (at Arizona State) Nov. 30 (vs. Oregon State)

Utah (8-1): Nov. 16 (vs. UCLA), Nov. 23 (at Arizona) Nov. 30 (vs. Colorado)

Independent

Notre Dame’s loss to Michigan last week meant there are no independent candidates to make the playoff.