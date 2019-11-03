Texas TE recruit: Clemson ‘an atmosphere you cannot describe’

Tight end prospect Logan Tanner traveled all the way from the Lone Star State to attend Clemson’s game against Wofford on Saturday at Death Valley.

It marked the third visit to Clemson for the class of 2022 prospect from Spring (Texas) Klein Oak. He first visited in 2016 before returning to work out with tight ends coach Danny Pearman at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

“I always enjoy my visits to Clemson. It’s just an atmosphere you cannot describe,” Tanner told TCI. “The culture set here is that of a family. I always feel the most welcomed here, and All In.”

Tanner made the trip to Clemson with his father.

While on campus, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore was able to talk with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive analyst Tyler Grisham and senior special teams assistant Bill Spiers.

“They all showed a sincere interest,” Tanner said, “and we mainly talked about the great culture and wonderful tradition here at Clemson.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Florida, Arizona State and Notre Dame are showing interest in Tanner, who has also visited Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State this season. He is planning to attend a game at Florida in the next few weeks as well.

There is a long way to go in his recruiting process, as he still has two more seasons of high school football ahead of him after this one. But what will the school that ultimately lands Tanner’s commitment in the future be getting in him as a tight end?

“I work hard as a tight end to maintain speed, strength and sure hands,” he said. “I would say that I’m always dependable at securing the key block for the run or screen, and I can be counted on to make the reception to get positive yards downfield and move the chains.”

