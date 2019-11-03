While FSU looks for new coach, Tigers continue to plug along

While Florida State is looking for a new head coach for the second time in three years, Clemson just keeps trucking along in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday, improved to 9-0 Saturday night with a 59-14 victory over Wofford and are now in position to make the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight season. Clemson is projected to be ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings when the first poll comes out on Tuesday night.

FSU on the other hand fired head coach Willie Taggert on Sunday after the Seminoles dropped to 4-5 and 3-4 in the ACC following another loss to rival Miami on Saturday. Since Clemson won the 2016 National Championship, FSU is 16-18 the last three seasons.

Clemson was 2-0 against the ‘Noles under Taggert and has won five straight in the series. The Tigers outscored FSU 104-24 the last two years. Prior to Clemson’s 59-10 win in Tallahassee in 2018, no Clemson team had ever beaten the Seminoles by more than 21 points.

Though Swinney and the coaching staff at Clemson feel for Taggert and his staff, it was business as Sunday afternoon as the Tigers get set to play at NC State next Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack has been struggling in recent weeks, thanks in large part to injuries at key positions, including at quarterback. They lost to Wake Forest, 44-10, on Saturday and fell to 4-4 and 1-3 in the ACC.

Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference call with the media that he has not really start to break down the Wolfpack, but he did get an opportunity to watch some of their game against Wake Forest.

“They had a couple big turnovers early, that game kind of got away. They had a fumble on the kick return and a fumble at the 2-yard line after an opening score. So, they were in a hole quick,” he said. “But yeah, they’ve had some guys hurt, and it’s definitely a transition year as far as playing a lot of young guys.

“I Don’t know enough about this quarterback (Devin Leary) yet to really say much. I guess it was his first start yesterday. But I know this – they’ve got a heck of a staff up there. Dave (Doeren) does a great job. It’s always one of the toughest games we play, especially at their place. So, we know that we’re going to have to go and continue to play well.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.