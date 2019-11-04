By the Numbers: No. 3 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

For an offense that has supposedly struggled this season, third-ranked Clemson continues to put up impressive numbers.

The Tigers, who beat Wofford 59-14 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, totaled 702 yards of total offense. It marked the fourth time this season the Tigers totaled 600 or more yards in a game, a single-season record.

Also, with the 671 yards the Tigers produced the week before against Boston College, Clemson has now posted back-to-back 600-yard games for the first time in school history.

“Today was a day a lot of history was made. I’m super proud of our offense,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “That’s back-to-back games with no turnovers. We picked up 702 yards. That’s also back to-back games with over 600 yards of offense.

“This program has never scored 45 or more points four games in a row before today, too, so a lot of amazing things happened. It’s pretty remarkable what this group has done, especially when you talk about rushing the ball and spreading the ball around.”

Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) currently ranks third nationally in total offense (545.4 yards/game) and sixth in points (44.2). The Tigers also rank sixth nationally at running the football, averaging 272.4 yards per game.

Here are some other numbers of note from Saturday’s win over Wofford.

7: Despite playing an FCS opponent on Saturday, Clemson remains the only team in the country with seven Power Five wins this season, followed by Alabama, Penn State and Oregon with six each.

9: The 2019 Clemson seniors won their 50th game in the last four years to become the ninth senior class in FBS history to accomplish the feat. The 50th win tied the 2019 Clemson seniors with the 2017 senior class for the second-most career wins in school history.

10: Clemson running back Travis Etienne averaged 10.0 yards per carry in a game on at least five attempts for the 12th time in his career to pass Colin Kaepernick for sole possession of the most such games by any FBS player since 2000.

21: Clemson won its 21st consecutive home game to tie the longest home winning streak in school history, set across the 2013-16 seasons. Clemson’s last home loss came on Nov. 12, 2016, against Pitt. The current 21-game streak is the second-longest active streak in the country (Alabama, 31).

24: Clemson won its 24th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

45: Clemson has now scored 45 points in four consecutive games for the first time in school history. The streak includes two straight games of 59 or more points for only the second time in school history, joining a two-game stretch against Florida State and Louisville last season.

105: Clemson played 105 players in the contest against Wofford and has now played at least 100 players in two contests this season (111 vs. Charlotte).

125: Swinney recorded his 125th career win in 155 career games as a head coach. Per records from Sports Reference, he is the 10th-fastest coach in major college football history to 125 wins in terms of games coached, trailing George Woodruff (142), Urban Meyer (148), Bob Neyland (148), Chris Petersen (151), Joe Paterno (153), Fielding Yost (153), Barry Switzer (153), Bud Wilkinson (153) and Henry Williams (154).

256: Clemson held Wofford to 256 yards and joined the 2006 LSU Tigers and 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide as the only teams since 2000 to hold opponents below 300 yards in nine straight games to open a season.

500: Every opponent Clemson has played in 2019 has entered the contest with a .500 or better record. The last time Clemson opened a season with nine games against teams entering the game .500 or better was in 2008.

702: Clemson gained 702 yards and recorded 700 yards of offense for the sixth time in school history, the fifth time under Dabo Swinney. It was Clemson’s first 700-yard performance since Nov. 24, 2018, against South Carolina (744).

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

