5-star DJ Uiagalelei discusses Clemson official visit

Clemson played host to a few of its commitments in the 2020 class for their official visits this past weekend.

One of the future Tigers on campus was five-star DJ Uiagalelei, the nation’s No. 1-ranked quarterback who hails from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

Uiagalelei (6-5, 245) traveled to Clemson with his parents and younger brother, Matayo, a 2023 defensive end with offers from LSU, Oregon and Southern Cal.

It marked Uiagalelei’s first time on campus since early April when he attended Clemson’s spring game and silently committed to the Tigers.

“It was a great visit,” Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider. “I had a good time. Me and my mom and my brother and my dad, we had a good time. It was just good being back.”

The family flew into Greenville from Los Angeles after Uiagalelei’s game last Friday night and did not depart from Clemson until Monday morning. It was a busy but enjoyable weekend for the superstar prospect.

“I did a lot of eating. All we did was eat,” he joked.

“I hung out with some of the players, went to the game and hung out with some of the coaches at the facility and had dinner. I got to go to Coach Dabo’s house, too.”

Uiagalelei is set to enroll early at Clemson in January, and the coaches let him know how excited they are for him to officially join the team.

“They can’t wait to get me on their campus in less than two months,” he said, “and (said) just to continue my senior year and finish it out strong.”

Uiagalelei liked what he saw from the Tigers during their 59-14 win over Wofford at Death Valley.

“I thought they looked really good,” he said. “They played a clean game, offense and defense. I feel like they’re peaking at the right time. They’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

After committing to Clemson last spring over offers from 30-plus other programs, it’s surreal for Uiagalelei when he thinks about the fact that the start of his career as a Tiger is right around the corner.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s only like 60 more days, like two months, and I’m going to be at Clemson. So, it’s crazy.”

In the meantime, Uiagalelei continues to communicate with fellow California native and five-star Clemson linebacker target Justin Flowe, and hopes to see five-star defensive end Jordan Burch decide to be a part of the Tigers’ 2020 class as well.

“I still talk to Justin,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like we’ve got a good chance with him. He likes it a lot. I don’t talk to Jordan too much, but from what I’ve heard I feel like he likes Clemson a lot. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Uiagalelei is having an excellent senior season at St. John Bosco. In nine games, he has thrown for 2,623 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions while rushing for six more scores.

