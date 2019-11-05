Clemson has work to do in CFP rankings

Clemson is ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial rankings, which was released Tuesday night.
The Tigers have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson had been ranked in the top 4 of the rankings for 25 straight weeks.
However, Tuesday’s rankings do not matter to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. He pointed out that the CFP rankings will matter even less if the Tigers don’t win their next game against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday.
“We lose to NC State, we’re going to celebrate, ‘Whoop, we were third in the poll.’ I don’t think so,” Swinney said Tuesday morning. “All that will go away. So, we just need to focus on what we control. All that stuff is based on nine games and people’s opinions.”
College Football Playoff Committee Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Kansas State
17. Minnesota
18. Iowa
19. Wake Forest
20. Cincinnati
21. Memphis
22. Boise State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Navy
25. SMU
