Clemson has work to do in CFP rankings

Clemson is ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial rankings, which was released Tuesday night.

The Tigers have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson had been ranked in the top 4 of the rankings for 25 straight weeks.

However, Tuesday’s rankings do not matter to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. He pointed out that the CFP rankings will matter even less if the Tigers don’t win their next game against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday.

“We lose to NC State, we’re going to celebrate, ‘Whoop, we were third in the poll.’ I don’t think so,” Swinney said Tuesday morning. “All that will go away. So, we just need to focus on what we control. All that stuff is based on nine games and people’s opinions.”

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Penn State

5. Clemson

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Kansas State

17. Minnesota

18. Iowa

19. Wake Forest

20. Cincinnati

21. Memphis

22. Boise State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Navy

25. SMU

