Clemson's Honor denied eligibility

Clemson basketball transfer Nick Honor has been denied eligibility for the 2019-‘2020 basketball season.

Below is a joint statement from head coach Brad Brownell and athletic director Dan Radakovich on the NCAA’s decision.

“Obviously we are disappointed in the decision from the NCAA to deny Nick the opportunity to play this season. He was an integral part of our team at the World University Games this past summer. I know our fans will enjoy watching him next season.”

Honor, a sophomore, transferred to Clemson from Fordham where he started all 32 games at guard and led his team with 15.3 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 assists per game. He made 70 three-pointers.