Elliott proud of what Etienne has accomplished

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he is not a guy when it comes to telling someone they are deserving of something. However, last Saturday, Elliott said running back Travis Etienne deserved everything he got in leading the Tigers to a 59-14 victory over Wofford at Memorial Stadium.

Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing touchdown leader and tied C.J. Spiller for the most overall touchdowns by a player in a Clemson career.

Watch Elliott’s video on TCITV:

