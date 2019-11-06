Local D-lineman dreams of playing for the Tigers

Since Dabo Swinney has been Clemson’s head coach, he has brought a lot of talent into the program from nearby Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina.

One standout prospect from Daniel currently on the Tigers’ radar is 2022 defensive lineman Asaun Willingham.

The 6-foot, 285-pound sophomore made an unofficial visit to Clemson last Saturday for the Wofford game.

“I loved it,” he said. “The environment was chill but at the same time cool. I’m glad (Clemson) chose me for the opportunity.”

Willingham pointed out one part of his experience on campus that he particularly enjoyed.

“I would say the highlight of (Saturday) was being on the sidelines feeling like I’m suited up for game day,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Willingham is drawing interest from schools such as Louisville, Kentucky and Notre Dame.

An offer from the Tigers in the future would be a dream come true for the local talent.

“Being from Clemson and getting an offer from Clemson would mean the world to me because I grew up playing with CU on NCAA (EA Sports NCAA Football video game),” he said. “They’ve always been in my heart, love the Tigers to Death. And getting to play in front of friends and family.”

Asked what stands out most to him about the program, Willingham said, “The family aspect Clemson has to offer and how dedicated (Clemson is) to mold us into better men and football players.”

According to MaxPreps, Willingham has recorded 28 total tackles, an interception and a blocked punt for Daniel, which clinched its region championship last Friday.

“I would say I am a skilled type of D-lineman,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I like to use my speed on pass-rushing a lot, but when it comes to finishing a tackle, I love to make sure whoever has the ball knows not to run to my side anymore. But even if they run away from my side, I chase after the ball.”