5-star Clemson commit ‘very excited for the next chapter’

Clemson offensive line commitment Mitchell Mayes has made his way to Death Valley for a couple of games this season, most recently for the contest vs. Wofford last Saturday when he joined several other future Tigers on campus.

Mayes, a five-star prospect per ESPN, made the trip to Clemson with one of his teammates at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C., 2020 quarterback Trey Baker.

“It was a great time,” Mayes said. “Saw a lot of commits and hung out with my teammate throughout my visit.”

It was an unofficial visit for Mayes, who said he will likely make his official to Clemson the weekend of Nov. 16 when the Tigers play Wake Forest.

Mayes (6-4, 315), who committed to Clemson last spring, is set to be a mid-year enrollee and can’t wait to start his career as a Tiger.

“I am enrolling early and I’m very excited for the next chapter in my life!” he said.

In the meantime, Mayes has been staying in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as he gets ready for the next level.

“Coach Caldwell has just been supporting me and my team throughout the season,” he said. “We talk about the future some but he always wishes us the best.”

Mayes has helped lead his squad to a 10-0 record during the regular season and a conference championship.

“I’ve been playing well,” said Mayes, who will suit up in the Under Armour All-America Game in January. “As the season continues less mental errors and playing for my team.”

Meanwhile, Mayes has been paying attention to the Tigers’ season and is OK with their No. 5 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

“I think it’s fine being No. 5,” he said. “All we need is a chance and we are only one away.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.